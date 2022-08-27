American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.04% of Guardant Health worth $70,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $50.27 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $133.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

