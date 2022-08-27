American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,704 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.36% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $72,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $46.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.50). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

