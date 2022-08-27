Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 626,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Euronet Worldwide worth $76,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Euronet Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
