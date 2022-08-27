American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,860,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342,087 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 6.90% of Avaya worth $74,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVYA. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,998,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

AVYA stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.88 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a positive return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

