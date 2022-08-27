American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,830 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.47% of Minerals Technologies worth $75,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 441,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,402,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.