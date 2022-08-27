American Century Companies Inc. Sells 40,845 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,845 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $73,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1,386.3% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 56,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.