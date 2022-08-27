Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,414,396 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,523 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.36% of Regions Financial worth $76,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:RF opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

