Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lucid Group by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,183,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lucid Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,782,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after acquiring an additional 244,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lucid Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after acquiring an additional 560,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCID opened at 16.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is 20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.59. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 32.83.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

