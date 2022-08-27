7,828 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,370,000 after buying an additional 167,667 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $37.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

