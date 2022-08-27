Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

