Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 7,916 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,511,000 after acquiring an additional 139,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 513,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

