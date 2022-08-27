Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 214.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Oshkosh by 68.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

