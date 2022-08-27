Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Upwork by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Upwork Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at $786,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,153.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,811 shares of company stock worth $1,028,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

