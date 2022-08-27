4,060 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.