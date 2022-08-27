Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Enstar Group LTD raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,502 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after buying an additional 1,441,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 875,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,878,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 662,943 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCC. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

