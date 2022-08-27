1,570 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 3.3 %

CSL stock opened at $304.95 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.99 and its 200-day moving average is $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

