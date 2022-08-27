Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 13,205 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 74.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,650 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

