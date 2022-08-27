2,475 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after acquiring an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $126.96 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average of $143.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

