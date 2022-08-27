Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 5,892 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

