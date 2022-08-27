Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $431,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 711.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after buying an additional 2,128,278 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $17,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,284,000 after buying an additional 432,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 531.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after buying an additional 373,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.