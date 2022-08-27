Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,229 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $270,856,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 766,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,236,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $311.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.68 and a 200 day moving average of $314.59.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.