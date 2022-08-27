Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,493,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,503,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,814,000 after purchasing an additional 642,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 406.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 516,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 544.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLF opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.539 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

