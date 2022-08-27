Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $427,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.5805 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

