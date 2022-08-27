Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 172 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $390.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

