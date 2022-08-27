Bitstar Market Capitalization Reaches $170,910.90 (BITS)

Bitstar (BITS) traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Bitstar has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitstar has a market capitalization of $170,910.90 and $2.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitstar coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

Bitstar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Bitstar

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

