Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Up 71.1% in August

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the July 31st total of 82,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CMCM opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Cheetah Mobile’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, September 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 2nd.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

