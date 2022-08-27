Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Up 71.3% in August

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DUFRY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dufry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dufry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Dufry Stock Performance

DUFRY opened at $3.64 on Friday. Dufry has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Featured Stories

