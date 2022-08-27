Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells $68,210.00 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.96 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 177,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,714,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,277,000 after buying an additional 858,986 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 69,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.