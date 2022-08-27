Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Director Damien Lamendola Acquires 44,346 Shares

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) Director Damien Lamendola purchased 44,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,457,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,582.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Damien Lamendola also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Damien Lamendola bought 135,944 shares of Marpai stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $152,257.28.
- On Friday, August 19th, Damien Lamendola bought 125,000 shares of Marpai stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
Marpai Stock Down 4.6 %
MRAI opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Marpai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.31.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Marpai in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
About Marpai
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.
