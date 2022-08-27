Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Director Damien Lamendola Acquires 44,346 Shares

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) Director Damien Lamendola purchased 44,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,457,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,582.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Damien Lamendola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Damien Lamendola bought 135,944 shares of Marpai stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $152,257.28.

On Friday, August 19th, Damien Lamendola bought 125,000 shares of Marpai stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Marpai Stock Down 4.6 %

MRAI opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Marpai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Institutional Trading of Marpai

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Marpai as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Marpai in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

About Marpai

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

Featured Articles

