Securities Internationa Nomura Sells 15,000 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Stock

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Securities Internationa Nomura also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 9,995 shares of Nomura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $24,287.85.
- On Thursday, June 16th, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 5 shares of Nomura stock.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 1,370 shares of Nomura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $1,753.60.
Nomura Price Performance
Shares of NMR stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.