Securities Internationa Nomura Sells 15,000 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Stock

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Securities Internationa Nomura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 9,995 shares of Nomura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $24,287.85.

On Thursday, June 16th, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 5 shares of Nomura stock.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 1,370 shares of Nomura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $1,753.60.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

