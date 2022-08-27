Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Elie Melhem Sells 240 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $142.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.86. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.
Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.26%.
Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.
About Watts Water Technologies
Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.
Featured Stories
