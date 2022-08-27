Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Insider Elie Melhem Sells 240 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $142.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.86. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,622,000 after buying an additional 267,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,969,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

