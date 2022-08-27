Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Acquires 1,035 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKIGet Rating) Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,035 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,003.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,468 shares in the company, valued at C$8,775,207.76.

James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 12th, James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,700.00.
  • On Monday, August 8th, James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00.
  • On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$32.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.94. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$39.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins cut their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.90.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

