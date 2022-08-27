Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Acquires 1,035 Shares of Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,035 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,003.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,468 shares in the company, valued at C$8,775,207.76.
James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,700.00.
- On Monday, August 8th, James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,430.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,210.00.
Parkland Stock Performance
Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$32.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.94. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$39.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
