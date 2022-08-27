David P. Sweitzer Sells 4,316 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,640.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $131.14 million, a P/E ratio of -98.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

