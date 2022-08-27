Paul Douglas Blenkhorn Acquires 70,000 Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Stock

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Blenkhorn purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,599.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 591,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$275,447.58.

Paul Douglas Blenkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Paul Douglas Blenkhorn purchased 119,000 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,980.00.

Vertex Resource Group Price Performance

CVE VTX opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.81. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.92 million and a P/E ratio of 21.75.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

