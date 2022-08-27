Insider Buying: Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN) Insider Buys 922,928 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN – Get Rating) insider John Terpu purchased 922,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,302.48 ($22,589.15).

John Terpu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Southern Mining alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, John Terpu 14,762,612 shares of Great Southern Mining stock.

Great Southern Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

About Great Southern Mining

Great Southern Mining Limited primarily engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in Australia. The company also explores for silver, nickel, and other minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Mon Ami gold project, the Cox's Find project, and the Duketon gold project, Southern Star project, and East Laverton project located in Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.