Mary Clara Capel Sells 705 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Clara Capel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Mary Clara Capel sold 383 shares of First Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $13,596.50.

First Bancorp stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,002,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

