Jonathan Arthur Fischer Sells 1,212 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Timberland Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $26.75 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $222.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06.
Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Timberland Bancorp (TSBK)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.