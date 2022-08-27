Jonathan Arthur Fischer Sells 1,212 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $26.75 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $222.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

