Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 1,000 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 300 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AC stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $888.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.16. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.