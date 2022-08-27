Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Director Gary W. Mize Sells 9,883 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Mize sold 9,883 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $30,439.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $731.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $5,853,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 65.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

