Darlene Noci Sells 1,604 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $27,316.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Darlene Noci sold 3,782 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $65,390.78.

On Monday, July 18th, Darlene Noci sold 100 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,707.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NUVL opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $40.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 57,920 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,299 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

