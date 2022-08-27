Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 300 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.76 and a beta of 1.14. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.33.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

