The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Buys $28,940.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $23,344.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of BATRK opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.94. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

