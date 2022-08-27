Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Purchases $29,136.00 in Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $29,136.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,186.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Global Self Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SELF opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.36. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.