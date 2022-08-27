Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Purchases $29,136.00 in Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $29,136.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,186.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Global Self Storage Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of SELF opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.36. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.
Global Self Storage Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Self Storage (SELF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.