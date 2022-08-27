The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Purchases $28,940.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK opened at $42.18 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

