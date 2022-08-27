The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Purchases $28,940.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.
- On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
LSXMK opened at $42.18 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.