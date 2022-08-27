Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.63.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.