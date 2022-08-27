Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 488 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 5.1 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

