Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

