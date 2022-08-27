Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 2.3 %

PFG stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

