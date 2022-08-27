FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $16,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,489,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.75.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $445.12 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.71.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

