Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $363,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.3 %

MOS opened at $61.77 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

